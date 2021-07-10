Craving authentic Italian food in central Arkansas? Pizza House is the place to be

Pizza House uses fresh ingredients for all their toppings, offers pizza by the slice, and are known for their perfect combination of thin, crispy, and chewy crust!

MAUMELLE, Ark. — Chef Silver has decades of experience serving fresh Italian food. He fell in love with Maumelle and moved here to bring authentic Italian food and brick oven pizza to central Arkansas.

Here are five fast facts about Pizza House!

1.) Pizza House is a family affair with Chef Silver and his whole family helping. Chef Silver has another Italian restaurant that has been operating for years in Dallas, but felt this authentic pizza would be perfect for his new home in Maumelle.

2.) Pizza House uses fresh ingredients for all their toppings. One of their popular sellers is the Supreme, which truly has a little bit of everything.

3.) Pizza House offers pizza by the slice, which has been great for families with kids who can't agree on a single pizza. The slices are big so they can fill you up!

4.) Pizza House is already known for their crust. They make it similar to Neapolitan style with the right balance of thin and crispy with a little chew. Their big, wood-fire brick pizza oven is a centerpiece of their restaurant and people can see the open kitchen as pizza is being made.

5.) In addition to pizzas, other popular meals include their calzones and Stromboli. They also serve some Italian desserts as well.

Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips:

Amanda: "A slice with a drink is a perfect quick lunch! Also, loved the Margherita Pizza."

Skot: "Fun fact - they have a stuffed pizza on the menu too. It's a meat lover's dream!"