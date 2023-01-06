Local Sherwood snow cone shop is sure to be a 'delite'

On this week's Eat It Up, Skot Covert visits Polar Delite, a Sherwood summer staple that's been serving up New Orleans-style shaved ice for 25 years.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — It's time to celebrate because meteorological Summer starts on Thursday! For a lot of people that means one thing— snow cone season!

While there is no shortage of good shaved ice around Arkansas, not every snow cone is the same. For the last 25 years, Polar Delite in Sherwood has been serving up “New Orleans” style snow cones.

You may be wondering, what’s the difference between a classic snow cone and a New Orleans style?

It’s all about the ice and how it’s cut.

New Orleans style calls for finely shaved ice. It’s very soft, almost like fine powdery snow. Polar Delite owner, Nathan Joiner explained that it’s what keeps customers coming back year after year.

The finely shaved ice, or “snow”, allows for better absorption of the flavors.

Nathan prides himself on the fact that the snow will absorb the sugar-rich syrup from top to bottom. No one likes getting to the bottom of the cup to find all ice and no flavor!

He shared that the Polar Delite is a family affair. Nathan’s mom helped him get into the business and now his own kids help at the iconic snow cone stand.

Going to the Polar Delite is a summer tradition for Sherwood families. With a smile on his face, Nathan will tell you that he’s watched generations grow up and now bring their own kids.

At the Polar Delite, you can find any flavor you could possibly imagine. Don’t stop there, though. Nathan recommends that you mix flavors. His personal favorite combo is lime mixed with watermelon.

It was a solid choice, sure to help beat the summer heat, but we found the banana with cream to be our favorite!