Rock City Taco is rockin’ in the River Market with its customizable taco bar

In addition to custom tacos, they also have customizable burritos and bowls. Don’t sleep on their customizable nachos either!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rock City Taco is one of the newest additions to the River Market District.

It’s an exciting addition, as Little Rock hasn't seen a Black-owned brick-and-mortar restaurant open there in a decade.

Here are five reasons to try Rock City Taco :

The menu is very customizable. You walk up to the taco bar and can create your own custom tacos from start to finish. They even have good options for people with food sensitivities or dietary restrictions. In addition to custom tacos, they also have customizable burritos and bowls. Don’t sleep on their customizable nachos either. Those are a big hit. They smoke all their meats themselves out of Rock City Kitchen. RCK is another concept with the same owner, Joe Vincent. They make a specialty punch that customers love. It’s fresh and sweet with a fruit-forward flavor. They are open late on the weekend for people who want grab and go eats to enjoy while walking around the River Market District.



Skot & Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Amanda: "I really loved their white queso. I kept wanting to pour more on my nachos and burrito bowl. I highly recommend it."