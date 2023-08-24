This small-town restaurant has a big-time impact on the community

On this week's Eat It Up, Skot Covert visits Scott Station in the historic town of Scott, where the community comes together to connect and enjoy delicious flavors.

Example video title will go here for this video

SCOTT, Arkansas — A lot has changed in the small community of Scott, Arkansas over the last one hundred years. What was once an agriculture hub east of the state’s capital city is now a quaint, small unincorporated town.

While there isn’t much in this small town, locals cherish what they do have— including Scott Station, a family-friendly, casual restaurant rich with history.

This restaurant is more than just a place to grab a bite. It’s the central hub for the entire community. It’s where people celebrate birthdays, gather to discuss current events, conduct business, and everything in between!

The menu is complete with “chef-driven made from made-from-scratch favorites.”

You’ll find solid BBQ, burgers, and fried catfish so fresh that you’ll believe it was caught out of the Arkansas River, only 3 miles away.

Scott Station is now co-owned by Beau and Martha Ellen Talbot. Beau’s background includes time as a Cajun chef, and he’s using that experience to bring some New Orleans-style flare to the menu as well.

Scott Station was formerly known as Seaton’s Scott Place, which was an offshoot of the legendary White Pig BBQ in North Little Rock. While the name may have changed, many of those same BBQ recipes are used today.

Onion-ring connoisseurs may find the recipe used at Scott Station familiar. They use the exact same recipe and technique that once made Fisher’s a famous restaurant in Little Rock. In fact, a recent contest ranked them the third-best onion-ring in the state!

The décor is railroad-themed at Scott Station, and for good reason! The restaurant is part of the historic Marlsgate Plantation collection of properties, which the Talbots also own. Marlsgate was started by the Dortch family who owned and operated a railroad.

The Talbots continue to pay homage to the history and legacy of the Dortch family and its contributions to the Scott community through Scott Station and the Marlsgate home.