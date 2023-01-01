Smoked Out Eats brings home-style BBQ to central Arkansas

Smoked Out [Eats] is a family-run business in central Arkansas best known for their tasty homestyle BBQ that's been passed down through the generations.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter the style of BBQ, we’ve found the best is that which has a hint of Arkansas influence. That’s exactly the case for Smoked Out [Eats], which is what it prides itself on.

Using century-old recipes passed from generation to generation, Eddie Greenwood is making his mark on Arkansas’s food scene.

The BBQ food truck initially started in the Morrilton community but now calls The Railyard home in Little Rock’s East Village.

Owner Eddie Greenwood won’t spill any secret family recipes, but he will share that the key to his BBQ is patience. His brisket spends 15 hours on his wood-fired smoker-- low and slow, as they say in the BBQ world.

Eddie learned the tricks of the trade from his father and grandpa. Each using recipes that have been in their family for over 100 years.

Now, Eddie is passing on the tradition to the next generation. His daughter Bailey is a staple of Smoked Out [Eats] as much as the brisket is. Her role? She’s in charge of the sides!

In our opinion, side dishes are just as important as the meat itself, and it’s something Eddie and Bailey do very well.

Smoked mac-and-cheese, smoked potato salad, baked beans-- all delicious! But, it’s the unique menu items where the father-daughter duo flex their creative muscles.

Ever heard of a Razorback Egg? It’s one of the newest dishes being served up at Smoked Out [Eats].

So, what is it? Well, it's a jalapeno pepper stuffed with pimento cheese, wrapped in beef and smoked to perfection. And yes, it's as good as it sounds.

They also make a mean smoked onion ring. Just think a traditional onion ring, and then wrap it in bacon and smoke it.

There’s a lot of really good BBQ options around Arkansas. But if you’re looking for something just a bit different, look no further than this dynamic father-daughter duo.