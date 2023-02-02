Homer's Kitchen Table | The evolution of this Arkansas family restaurant

Homer's Kitchen Table is the evolution of a family-run, southern-style restaurant that's been popular in central Arkansas for decades.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Since 1986 Homer’s has been a staple in Central Arkansas’ food scene. Serving up delicious homestyle meals, crafted specifically by Homer’s wife.

That’s the original Homer’s, however. This is the story of what’s now known as Homer’s Kitchen Table.

But before we get to present day we must rewind a full decade when Homer’s son, David Connell, opened his own restaurant known as Homer’s West on Rodney Parham Road in Little Rock.

Homer’s West portrayed many of the same characteristics of his father’s original location, but also had a personality of it’s own while offering a very similar menu.

Homer’s West became incredibly popular with locals. It always made the list of “go-to” eateries, especially for those looking for a solid lunch plate. Despite it’s great reputation, David and his wife wanted to reimagine Homer’s.

In 2022 they announced they’d be closing Homer’s West to relocate and rebrand the restaurant as Homer’s Kitchen Table. David said this new concept was as an “evolution” in the Homer’s story and legacy.

“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel here. We’re using southern recipes where the main ingredients are love, butter, salt, and pepper,” David said.

Patrons who had dined at Homer’s and Homer’s West were understandably concerned that the menu they’d grew to love over the years would be no more-- but not so fast.

All of the same dishes that the regulars have come to know and love are still served up at the new restaurant. Plus, they’ve added options for those that want to try something new.