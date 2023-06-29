Sterling Market | A culinary experience unlike any other in Arkansas

Created by the same owner that brought us Fidel & Co. Coffee, Sterling Market is a restaurant in Little Rock known for its extremely unique culinary experience.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A couple years ago Eat It Up introduced you to Fidel Samour of Fidel & Co Coffee. We shared his story of opening a craft coffee shop that had taken Central Arkansas by storm.

In this week’s edition of Eat It Up we revisit Fidel to learn the story of his latest creation -- Sterling Market.

Situated literally across the street from his flagship coffee shop in Little Rock’s East Village, Sterling Market offers a culinary experience unlike any other in Arkansas.

It’s a restaurant, it’s a bar, it’s a food hall, and it’s a market. You’ll find high quality scratch-made food and goods, most of which are sourced locally.

The space is immaculate. It’s a very modern, yet welcoming atmosphere that pays homage to the buildings rich history.

The site itself is the former home of Sterling Paint Factory. You’ll find many references to the historic site’s past, including a wall of iconic one-gallon paint buckets.

The space has five unique stations, each serving a niche of the menu.

There’s a bakery station that serves a wide selection of homemade pastry’s that pair perfectly with Fidel’s signature coffee.

You’ll find a pizza station that has the staples such as pepperoni and cheese, but the specialty pizzas are scrumptious!

Surryana ham is made with fresh mozzarella, arugula and tomatoes. The Pina is a pie topped with pineapple, tomato and pickled jalapenos!

The “Greens” station has some of the BEST salads we’ve ever encountered while doing this segment. A customer favorite is the Little Gem. This unique salad comes with smoked chicken, pickled red onions, grated eggs all tossed in a cheddar dressing that is worthy of pouring on anything!

I’m not ashamed to admit that I’ve already been back to enjoy a Little Gems since filming this segment!

The sandwiches menu is the most popular. Unsurprisingly, the burger is a top seller. But if you’re looking for some variety, I’d recommend the smoked beef sandwich. Served on toasted sourdough bread it’s packed with smoked prime ribeye that is aged for 35 days on site, horseradish ricotta and marinated red onions.

The bar is fantastic. Craft cocktails unlike any you’ll find elsewhere concocted by an expert mixologist with worldwide experience in the industry. You’ll also find locally brewed ciders and beer.

The best part of the pizza menu is that you can order a full pie or by the slice!

Sterling Market is located at 515 Shall Avenue in Little Rock. They are open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m.