SugarDumplin’s Cupcakes mixes sweet treats with community service

SugarDumplin’s Cupcakes is dedicated not only to bringing sweet treats to Saline County, but also bringing acts of service to foster children and hospital workers.

BRYANT, Ark. — The story behind SugarDumplin’s Cupcakes is a sweet one. Not because of sugar, but because it’s a story of a hobby turned dream-come-true with a hint of community service.

SugarDumplin’s wasn’t always the mega-bakery that it is today. In fact, the origin is traced back to owner Jessica Scott’s home kitchen.

With no prior experience baking, Jessica volunteered to bake a few items for her church’s bake sale in 2012. Her work was an instant hit and the rest is history.

For a short time she operated out of her home, filling orders submitted through Facebook. The only problem? She couldn’t keep up.

Word kept spreading all over the internet and Saline County of Jessica’s cupcakes, cookies, rice-crispy treats and cinnamon rolls. What started as an act of service quickly lunged Jessica and her family into the world of business!

Initially Jessica opened a storefront with 1,500 square feet, but just like before, Jessica’s work proved too successful for the space. So, they had to expand again!

Jessica’s husband Chris left his full time job to join Jessica and their daughters in the bakery, working long 16-18 hour days. On average they sale 500-800 cupcakes a day. Most days they sale out completely, but if there are any left over treats the Scott family delivers them to local emergency responders and hospital workers.

Perhaps the sweetest part of the SugarDumplin's story is their partnership with Second Chance Youth Ranch, an organization committed to foster children.

Jessica bakes a birthday cake of their choosing for each child. There are no limitations. If a kid can dream it, Jessica will bake it. Sometimes it’s the child’s first time ever receiving a birthday cake.

Like most eateries, COVID and inflation have been harmful to the Scott’s bakery. The last few months have been particularly difficult.

Facing some tough decisions Jessica put out a call to her Facebook followers, the very people who have propelled her this far, and asked for help. Just like the Scott Family has always been ready to help the community, the community rallied for the Scott’s and they have sold out of everything almost every day since.