A taco bar with a twist | Mockingbird Bar and Taco

On this week's Eat It Up, Skot Covert revisited Mockingbird Bar and Taco to highlight some unique new additions to the menu and changes to the popular SoMa eatery.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Everything old is new again! That’s why we revisited Mockingbird Bar and Taco in this week’s Eat It Up.

Our team first visited the establishment back in 2019 as it was rebranding from Dos Rocas to Mockingbird.

Since then so much has changed— from new ownership and menu to the overall vibe. So we just had to go back and get an update on this popular eatery!

Located in the heart of Little Rock’s SoMa (South Main) district, Mockingbird has established itself as a go-to spot for tacos and good margaritas.

And that hasn’t changed— the tacos are still as delicious as ever! Using a combination of fresh ingredients, these street tacos are packed with an authentic Mexican flare.

While the staples that many have come to know and love are still on the menu, it’s the newest additions that are gaining a lot of attention.

You may not expect a hamburger at a taco bar to be a top seller, but that’s been the case here at Mockingbird! The burger was added to the menu in celebration of Rock City Burger Week. It was received so well it was put on the menu permanently.

This burger isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s a combination of two huge beef patties topped with caramelized onions, all the fixins’ and chipotle aioli. You’ll need a handful of napkins!

The surprises don’t stop there. I was shocked by how much I enjoyed the smoked carrot salad. That’s right, smoked carrots! Smoked alongside the same meats used for the tacos are the carrots that form this unique, fresh dish.

It’s topped with spicy candied pecans, carrot molasses, and cotija cheese and served with a house vinaigrette. I highly recommend adding carnitas meat to it!