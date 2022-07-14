The Cove brings the perfect blend of coffee & yogurt to Arkansans

The Cove in Little Rock is quickly making a name for itself due to its unique blend of yogurt and coffee, with fans falling in love with their froyo latte.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — When it comes to beating the heat, yogurt and coffee may not come to mind, but that’s exactly the recipe for relief at The Cove in West Little Rock. Be warned though, you’re certain to find a cool treat to cool you off, but you’ll leave with a warm heart.

Here you can find a selection of 16 rotating flavors of fresh frozen yogurt, including the very popular Pineapple-Whip. There's a fair share of flavors as well, ranging from vanilla, cookies and cream, watermelon, and mint chocolate chip.

Once you’ve chosen a flavor, you then have a HUGE selection of 48 toppings. Anything you can imagine, they’ve got it, even sugar free options. The “cool” thing about the frozen yogurt is that it’s made locally in Russellville!

You can get your caffeine fix at The Cove, too. In fact, the coffee is also locally sourced from Onyx Coffee Lab in northwest Arkansas, an intentional-award winning roaster.

While you can choose to enjoy just frozen yogurt or just coffee separately at The Cove, they’ve found a magical way to blend the two.

Think coffee with cream, but instead of the cream, they use their very own frozen yogurt. This unique duo makes for the perfect treat whether served hot or cold. It’s not too sweet, not too milky, and not too creamy. It’s just right.

Have dietary restrictions? No problem. Their menu includes gluten free, dairy free, and sugar free, and peanut-allergy friendly options to make sure everyone has something to enjoy.

The vibe at The Cove is so “chill.” In fact it was the need for family friendly places to enjoy the company of friends and family that motivated owners David and Michelle Ready to open the froyo-meets-coffee shop. It’s a popular destination for birthday parties, bible studies, and business meetings alike.

David and Michelle haven’t always been froyo gurus. Originally from San Diego, the couple moved to Arkansas to join a nonprofit ministry and fell in love with the Natural State.

The Ready’s mission? Make sure every person feels welcome, regardless of socioeconomic status, religion, orientation, or background.