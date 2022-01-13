It's all in the butter! Popular Croissanterie Food Truck adding brick & mortar location

The Croissanterie specializes in baking fresh, authentic French Croissants using European style butter containing 83% butter fat!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This popular, women-owned food truck is now adding a brick and mortar in West Little Rock!

They specialize in baking fresh, authentic French Croissants using European style butter containing 83% butter fat! The two certified chefs behind it all are making their dreams (and ours!) come true - one croissant at a time.

5 Unique Things About The Croissanterie:

1.) While their food truck will still be out and about, they're moving into a brick and mortar in West Little Rock. They will use the larger space to prep for truck sets and expand their wholesale and catering business. They also plan to open the brick and mortar for breakfast and lunch counter service and the occasional Sunday Brunch and Chef's Dinner.

2.) The food truck is the creation of Chefs Wendy Schay and Jill McDonald. Both are certified chefs with a lot of experience! They even teach cooking/baking classes throughout the community. You can find out what classes they have in the works by checking out their website.

3.) While a delicious, plain croissant is the bread and butter (literally!) of the food truck, it's how they incorporate the croissants into all their dishes that is so unique. Their menu has a variety of savory and sweet items from brownie croissants to croissant burgers! Yes, that means homemade croissant buns and even hoagies!

4.) They make all their croissants as authentic as possible. Their true, French style croissants take 3 days to produce their buttery, flakey layers! For all their menu items, they use as many local, fresh ingredients as possible including farm fresh eggs.

Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips:

Amanda: I could eat their almond croissant for breakfast every single day. So good!