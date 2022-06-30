The Original ScoopDog is a sweet treat in North Little Rock

It may be the best kept secret of central Arkansas but The Original ScoopDog is worth the trip on a hot summer night for some frozen custard and a hot dog.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This summer we’re helping you beat the heat with cool treats and this week we’re discovering The Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock!

ScoopDog has been serving up frozen custard and hot dogs for 23 years. But this isn’t your average custard or hot dog. The custard is made fresh daily, in most cases hourly, using a simple, time-tested recipe. Cream and sugar. That’s it!

As simple as that sounds, it tastes so much more sophisticated. The custard here is thick, creamy, and sweet. In fact, owners Joe and Kim Yanosick guarantees it’s the “thickest, creamiest, best ice cream you’ll get anywhere.”

They make two flavors of custard; vanilla and chocolate. But with those two staples they are able to handcraft unique flavors and combinations using over 24 toppings to make concretes, sundaes, shakes and floats.

Personally, I really enjoyed the strawberry shake. Made with their delicious vanilla custard and fresh strawberries it was the perfect treat to beat the heat.

Maybe the best part of their menu isn’t the food at all, rather how each item is named after dog breeds. The “Good Ole Beagle” is a vanilla custard base mixed with hot fudge and caramel topped with pecans. YUM!

The “Chocolate Lab” starts with the rich and creamy chocolate custard blended with Oreos, chocolate chips, and hot fudge. And of course Skot had to try the “Golden Retriever” which has a vanilla custard base mixed with freshly baked bread pudding topped with butterscotch drizzle. Are you slobbering like a dog yet? It’s okay, we did too!

If you’ve made it this far and you’re still hungry, you’re in luck.

The menu at ScoopDog also includes a large selection of gourmet, 100% beef hot dogs, inspired by various styles from across the country. Their most popular is the Chicago Dog. It’s served with seven different ingredients! Of course you’ve got yellow mustard, neon green relish, tomatoes, peppers, pickles, with a sprinkle of celery salt all served on a poppy seed bun, which is traditional in Chicago.

Other dog options include the Detroit Dog, the Kansas City Dog, the Atlanta Dog, the New York Dog, and unique to Arkansas…the Sooey Dog! Each hotdog is crafted just as you’d find it served traditionally in the city in which it’s named after.

While you’re guaranteed to leave with a full belly, you’re also likely to leave with a full heart too. The food is solid, but it’s the customer service and commitment to community that has solidified The Original ScoopDog as one of Arkansas’s most cherished eateries.

When asked how a business as unique as his could stand the test of time, Joe emotionally credited his loyal base of customers that he considers family. The truth is Joe and his family have been loyal to the community for their 23 years in business.

Whether it’s a church group or a little league team in need of support, the Yanosick’s always rise to the occasion. Undoubtedly it’s this spirit of service and stewardship that keeps Arkansans lining up for more.