The Oyster Bar serves up fresh seafood straight from the coast

From oysters and crab to fried catfish, shrimp, po boys, salads and dessert, there are plenty of options at The Oyster Bar!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Oyster Bar is a Capitol View/Stifft's Station area classic, having been a part of that growing community since the '70s. Now, it has a new look and their seafood selection is bigger and fresher than ever.

Here are five things that make The Oyster Bar unique:

1.) The Oyster Bar building was built in 1924 and once housed a neighborhood grocery store. Since then, The Oyster Bar has been completely remodeled and restored keeping the original charm with an updated and modern look.

2.) The Oyster Bar just changed ownership not too long ago. Local restauranteur, Chris Tanner, who also owns Samantha's and Cheers in the Heights, has taken over. He grew up near the area and said he wanted to bring more fresh seafood to Little Rock as he felt that was something lacking in the city.

3.) The seafood they bring in is fresh from every coast. Tanner and the team travel frequently to get a variety of the freshest seafood possible.

4.) Living up to the name, they have an entire fresh, raw oyster bar that houses a large "oyster spa." It is constantly funneling in fresh saltwater to keep the oysters fresh. They don't JUST have oysters though. From oysters and crab to fried catfish, shrimp, po boys, salads and dessert, there are plenty of options.

5.) The restaurant is also a hit spot for live music. They have a local lineup you can check out to enjoy food and a show on the weekends.

Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips:

Amanda: "I loved the lobster roll. Can't go wrong with lobster!"