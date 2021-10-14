'She can do it!': Three former waitresses open new Little Rock dining spot

From Rosie's Pot and Kettle's homemade biscuits & white gravy to their famous homemade pies, it's all about food that reminds you of the good ol' days.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rosie's Pot and Kettle was started by three fearless females with a combined 37 years of restaurant experience.

The restaurant, located in East Village, serves up comfort food while paying homage to all the "Rosie the Riveters" out there.

Here are five reasons to check out Rosie's!

1.) Rosie's Pot and Kettle owners, Alisha, Liz and Katie, all had previously been waitresses in the east downtown area. They knew they wanted to open their own place and continue to serve the same customers they had come to know and love. That's why they were committed to opening the shop in East Village and many of their customers today have known them since back in their waitressing days.

2.) Rosie's is all about delicious, southern comfort food that is made fresh. From their homemade white gravy on their biscuits to their famous homemade pies, it's all about food that reminds you of the good ol' days.

3.) Speaking of those homemade pies, they have been a huge hit. They have everything from classic chocolate to key lime. People call and order full pies regularly, but they also sell them by the slice.

4.) Rosie's has plate lunch specials that rotate each day that have also become a hit. Each special comes with a choice of roll, cornbread, or Texas toast.

5.) The restaurant is decorated with a lot of neat, donated items. Some items came from the Democrat-Gazette and other pieces from supportive restaurants around town. It's fun to see what new things are getting added as they continue to grow. The community really came together to support these women and make their dream of owning a restaurant come true.

Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips:

Amanda: "I want this breakfast every morning. The homemade white gravy on the biscuits and gravy was so good."