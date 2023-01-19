Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet

There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants like Tim's Tavern in Benton-- it's where community, business, and lasting relationships all meet.

BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas.

Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!



Tim’s Tavern is the very definition of a hole-in-the-wall restaurant. In fact, creating such an atmosphere was the very goal of Tim, who owns the business.



In the doors of Tim’s Tavern, located on Edison Avenue in Benton, you immediately feel at home.

That’s not solely because this eatery is located in a house, but that certainly helps. It’s the incredibly friendly service and conversation that’s going to make you feel welcome.



Tim prides himself on the food he cooks, of course, but it’s the conversations he has with each person that walks through the door that he credits to his eatery's success.

Tim’s fiancé who runs the kitchen will certainly attest to his ability to talk all day long!



The menu is inspired from Tim’s earliest family memories. The brisket closely resembles his grandfather's. The mac-and-cheese is named after his Aunt Rosie. And trust us, don’t go to Tim’s Tavern without trying Aunt Rosie’s mac-and-cheese.



If you like southern homestyle food, you’ll enjoy the menu here.

In the back of the restaurant you’ll find a bar, which hosts weekly karaoke. If the Razorbacks are playing, you can guarantee it's being shown on the television here.