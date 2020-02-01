NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Eat It Up Team drove over to North Little Rock to try the fresh seafood and fried alligator at Lakewood Fish and Seafood House!

Lakewood Fish and Seafood House is known for having a wide variety of seafood options. You can get everything from the fresh fried gator, oysters, crab legs, shrimp and more. The seafood comes very fresh. Every other day they get shipments in from the gulf! They are known for doing things in creative ways. You can get unique items like alligator tacos and crab cake burgers. It’s not your average seafood restaurant! Local favorites include options that have a brunch-like twist like their crab cake benedict and soft shell crab cake benedict. Their lobster and shrimp roll and the seafood platter are also local favorites. Don’t leave without trying dessert! They have homemade recipes for a nice sweet treat. Their bread pudding is really popular.

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Amanda: Try the alligator tacos! I hadn’t tried alligator before and this is a fun take on it.

Rob: The fried shrimp was especially good. Get a seafood platter to try a little bit of everything!

