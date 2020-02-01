NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Eat It Up Team drove over to North Little Rock to try the fresh seafood and fried alligator at Lakewood Fish and Seafood House!
- Lakewood Fish and Seafood House is known for having a wide variety of seafood options. You can get everything from the fresh fried gator, oysters, crab legs, shrimp and more.
- The seafood comes very fresh. Every other day they get shipments in from the gulf!
- They are known for doing things in creative ways. You can get unique items like alligator tacos and crab cake burgers. It’s not your average seafood restaurant!
- Local favorites include options that have a brunch-like twist like their crab cake benedict and soft shell crab cake benedict. Their lobster and shrimp roll and the seafood platter are also local favorites.
- Don’t leave without trying dessert! They have homemade recipes for a nice sweet treat. Their bread pudding is really popular.
Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:
Amanda: Try the alligator tacos! I hadn’t tried alligator before and this is a fun take on it.
Rob: The fried shrimp was especially good. Get a seafood platter to try a little bit of everything!
