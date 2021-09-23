Beloved Two Sisters Uptown Cafe comes to Little Rock serving classics with a twist

From avocado toast to eggplant fries to their famous cake... Two Sisters Uptown Cafe is bound to have something you love!

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Two Sisters Catering and Cafe in Sherwood has been a beloved stop for decades.

Their new "Uptown" concept near downtown Little Rock offers a unique, upscale twist on the classics while serving up new favorites.

Here are five reasons to check out Two Sisters Uptown:

1.) When driving to the Uptown cafe, you could miss it. This isn't a normal cafe. It looks like a beautiful, southern home with a wraparound porch! Inside, there are multiple eye-catching chandeliers!

2.) Two Sisters Uptown loves to make food like art, so presentation is a huge part of what they do. You'll see interesting plating concepts on all their dishes.

3.) One of the popular items with unique plating is their eggplant fries. These are unique because they are double-battered, thinly-sliced eggplant strips served with the chef's marinara.

4.) Another unique and popular item is the Cranky Sister. It's a sandwich with grilled chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese, jalapeño ranch, fried jalapeños on the inside and on top, melted cheddar and mozzarella, served on ciabatta bread.

5.) The original Two Sisters location in Sherwood has always been famous for their cakes. Don't worry, they still have those at the Uptown location! That includes their famous cake that tastes like Ding Dong snacks!

Skot and Amanda's Pro Tips:

Skot: "Double-batter for the win! Get those eggplant fries."

Amanda: "Don't skip out on the cake. Enjoy it on the big wraparound porch if you can!"