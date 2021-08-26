Visit Brood & Barley Gastropub in Argenta for a taste of the East Coast!

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A sister company to Flyaway Brewery, this gastropub is impressing people with creative menus and delicious custom brews.
Here are five reasons to check out Brood & Barley:
- Brood and Barley is considered a Flyaway Brewery Company project as there is a family connection between both restaurants’ management. Because of this, Brood & Barley gets their own special brews made just for them from Flyaway.
- Brood & Barley is working to be deeply connected to the North Little Rock and Argenta community. They even create custom menus to coincide with Argenta Theatre Productions.
- The General Manager, Brayan McFadden, is originally from Pennsylvania and he brings with him his own specialty Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich. The authentic item has been a hit and they are selling hundreds of them every week.
- Along with the beer, they have an extensive bar program serving up unique cocktails and specialty drinks. They even incorporate fresh ingredients into their drinks like having a fresh mint tree next to the bar to pull mint leaves from.
- There are many small plates and appetizers that work as popular meal options as well. In addition to favorites like the deep-fried olives, another hit is the Shell Belly Sliders which includes scallops and pork belly on brioche-like mini buns.
Amanda and Skot’s Pro Tips:
Amanda: "That Philly was out of this world. Try it!"
Skot: "First, try those Shell Belly Sliders. Just for fun, check out all the cool salt and pepper shakers at the tables. They got so popular people would steal them, but now they offer them for sale."