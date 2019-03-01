This week's Eat It Up is all about Taziki's! They're a family of big-hearted foodies committed to making an impact in our communities with their Mediterranean flavors.

1. Taziki’s is owned by the Keet family; all from Arkansas! This Arkansas based business has been so successful they have locations all over the state and country!

2. Taziki’s menu is centered around the cultures of the Mediterranean, embracing bold and interesting flavors.

3. Their menu is also great for people trying to stay healthy this new year. The menu emphasizes health-focused items low in fat and carbs and high in protein.

4. Tazikis’ is famous for their gyros ((YEE-ros)). It’s a Mediterranean classic that is traditionally made using lamb, beef, or pork combined with tomato, onion, and a yogurt sauce on pita bread.

5. Taziki’s said catering is their “bread n’ butter”. They cater tons of events because they have menu choices that can work for almost anyone’s nutritional needs and restrictions.

Rob’s Pro-Tip: Lunch is one of the most popular times for customers! A lot of people come in to eat but they also do a lot of carry out. I recommend doing carry out or coming in a little earlier at lunch to eat since it can get so busy!

Amanda’ Pro-Tip: Taziki’s is a great date night option. They have an affordable menu with great appetizer and dessert choices; plus a nice wine selection!