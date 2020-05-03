LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Homer's West has won numerous awards for having great home-cooked dishes.

1. Check out their daily specials with classics like chicken fried chicken and chicken and dumplings.

2. Homer's is named after the original owner who had a big personality and was a legend in the local Little Rock food scene. He passed away but his son now runs the business so, it is still very much a family-run establishment.

3. One of the dishes that started Homer's is their fried bologna sandwich. Packed with cheese and flavor, it's no surprise it's a customer favorite.

4. Another popular dish is their omelet. They have a special way of making them that involves upwards of ten "folds". They say their technique makes their omelets bigger, fluffier, and tastier.

5. While Homer's is great for families and groups, they also have a full bar service as well so people can stop by and catch a game with great drinks and food.

Rob and Amanda's Pro Tips:

Rob: Try that bologna sandwich! It was one of the best I have had!

Amanda: Loved their mac n' cheese and sweet potato fries! Can't go wrong with their daily specials either!

