Whataburger & Mellow Mushroom | What to know about central Arkansas' food scene

With Whataburger announcing its groundbreaking in Little Rock and Mellow Mushroom permanently closing in the city, a lot is changing in the local food community.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — There’s so much exciting food news happening around the area. Some of our favorite eateries are expanding and new restaurants are moving in. But we’re also saying goodbye to some long-time staples.

Here's what you need to know about the local food eatery community.

You may recall we shared the story of Kassi’s Cookies, the small but mighty boutique bakery that put Mayflower on the map.

While we were visiting Kassi we noticed several people driving in from Conway just to satisfy their sweet tooth.

Soon that drive won’t be necessary as owner Kassie Posey has announced she’s opening a second storefront in downtown Conway on Nov. 5th!

We love seeing restaurants we’ve previously featured continue their success!

Also expanding is Grandpa’s Catfish. This is one of central Arkansas’s oldest catfish restaurants and it's rich with history.

Based out of Maumelle Blvd in North Little Rock, they are now mobile. The Townsends, who own Grandpa’s Catfish, tell us they’ve recently added a food truck to their operations. You can find its schedule on Facebook.

Speaking of restaurants with rich history, we have some sad news from Searcy. The Main Street Café has closed its doors after 31 years in business.

In a Facebook post the restaurant cited pandemic-related issues for its closure. No doubt many folks in White County will miss this staple.

You can add Mellow Mushroom to the list of local eateries calling it quits. While we have no information as to why it has closed, it’s reported as “permanently closed” online.

As for some good news, construction of the new West Little Rock Whataburger has begin. Crews can be seen clearing land at the site located at 17100 Chenal Parkway.

An official groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for next week, with an anticipated opening date in 2023. There's no word yet on the Benton location.

Continuing with good news, we’ll soon have another coffee option in the Maumelle and North Little Rock communities.