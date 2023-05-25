What's new in the Arkansas food scene

Skot Covert recaps some local foodie news in this week's Eat It Up Extra Scoop. He'll be back on the road next week trying out some great places across the state!

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas’s food scene has been thriving— which means there are a lot of new restaurants moving in while some are saying goodbye.

We’ve got you covered with all the new local food news in this week’s Eat It Up Extra Scoop!

Valhalla Transitions to Revival

You may recall when Eat It Up introduced you to Craig & Heather Roe, the owners of Baja Grill and a couple of other restaurants.

The couple also owns what’s now formerly known as Valhalla— the ax-throwing restaurant in Saline County.

But in recent days, they have launched a new concept in that space called Revival. The revamped restaurant and beer garden was described to have “craveable bar food, creative cocktails, and a vast beer list.”

They report the menu will still include many of the Valhalla favorites.

Trio’s Returns

Of course, fans of Trio’s Restaurant know that it was impacted by the March 31st tornado.

Now 7 weeks later the iconic Little Rock staple is back and serving a full menu!

Future of the original Purple Cow

Not far away from Trio’s sits the original Purple Cow location on Cantrell Road, which also suffered extensive damage from the tornado.

However, they are working to reopen sometime late this year. This news comes as a relief to those worried about the future of this iconic Little Rock staple.

Bread, Cheese & Wine

For the last couple of years, we’ve been hearing about a gourmet hot dog storefront going in the SoMa community.

We now know that’s not going to happen— but instead, an interesting concept will call this new space home.

Former YaYa’s chef Nathan Miller plans to open BCW, an acronym for Bread, Cheese, Wine. They hope to be open this fall.

Korean Fried Chicken Fans Rejoice!

Have you ever heard of Bonchon? It’s a Korean friend chicken franchise that's looking to expand into Arkansas.

One of the locations planned will include Little Rock. No word has been released on where or when construction will begin at this time.

Zeteo Coffee

Zeteo Coffee has closed its flagship location in downtown Conway but just celebrated the grand opening of a new drive-thru location in Greenbrier.

Hurts Donuts coming to Hot Springs?

It certainly looks like it! The national donut chain’s website has been advertising that a new location is “coming soon” to Hot Springs.