LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Flying Saucer Draught Emporium was founded in 1995 in Fort Worth, Texas. Offering a wide variety of imported and domestic quality craft beers, as well as a full pub menu, the Flying Saucer family has locations in Texas, Arkansas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina and Missouri.

They are proud to offer more than 240 beers with 100 different brewing styles to choose from.

1. Flying saucer is known for having an extensive beer collection with hundreds of beers including 75 on tap.

2. Speaking of their beer, they are known for having some really unique flavors of specialty beers on rotation. Pickle beer, anyone?

3. Flying Saucer has a menu with great food from all across the board, but they are known for having one of the best appetizers in town. Their hot pretzel dipped in cheese dip is a must try!

4. The name has a meaning – when you go into the restaurant there are tons of plates all over the walls and on the ceiling. Each plate is in honor of someone who has tried an extensive amount of different beers from the restaurant. If you’re interested in joining the club, chat with the manager.

5. Make sure you head downstairs in Flying Saucer! It’s a room available for rent for events and it comes with pool tables and darts! It’s a lot of fun. (Amanda beat Rob in darts with her EYES CLOSED!)

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips

You cannot leave without getting one of those pretzels. Just saying! Enjoy lunch on their covered patio area. It’s the perfect place to people watch and enjoy the vibe of downtown.

