Wicked Taco Factory is authentic Mexican food with a hint of tex-mex flare

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Looking for authentic Mexican food with a hint of tex-mex flare? Look no further than Wicked Taco Factory in downtown Little Rock.

Like many of central Arkansas’s great restaurants, Wicked Taco Factory began as a food truck. Opening it’s window in 2011 under the name of Grills On Wheels, owner Melanie Aquino was often found dishing out scrumptious tacos, quesadillas, nachos, and more.

In 2020 Melanie transitioned her food truck into Wicked Taco Factory, a brick and mortar just steps away from Little Rock’s iconic Stephen’s Building and the Pulaski County Courthouse. It was only weeks later our world would change with the spread of COVID-19, a hurdle no one could have saw coming.

When asked what gives her strength to continue working so hard to make her dream a reality, Melanie humbly answered “people.” She describes her desire to serve others as a passion.

At Wicked Taco Factory, the experience is as fun as the food. You’ll walk in to bright, lime-green walls with handwritten messages, jokes, and taco puns on the walls. Think graffiti but with purpose!