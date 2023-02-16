Meet the couple bringing Jamaican cuisine to Little Rock

Yeh Mon is a local restaurant known for its bold and authentic Jamaican dishes, with a story just as rich and flavorful as the food they serve.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Recent gloomy weather had us longing for a trip to the Caribbean, but our bosses said no— so we decided to take the advice of Eat It Up viewers and check out Yeh Mon, an authentic Jamaican restaurant in West Little Rock.

Owners Patrick And LaRonda Blackburn describe Jamaican food as similar to American, though it incorporates a lot of spices and marinade, as well as strong Indian and African influence.

Everything on the menu is well-seasoned and marinated. In fact, the jerk chicken marinates for 24 hours before being cooked. There’s a reason it’s a top seller!

Skot isn’t a fan of spicy food, and while the jerk chicken does have a kick, he still found it enjoyable. Mackailyn liked it so much that she ate here twice in a single day!

The story behind Yeh Mon is just as rich and flavorful as the authentic food itself.

Owner Patrick Blackburn is Jamaican but moved to Little Rock after spending time in New York, while his wife LaRonda is a native Arkansan from Forrest City.

LaRonda’s family insisted there wasn’t enough Jamaican food in the area and the couple needed to move back to fill the need— so they did!

With each plate served, they hope to share a piece of Jamaican culture and heritage with Arkansans.

Given the uniqueness of the cuisine, we asked the Blackburns what the most surprising aspect of opening their restaurant has been, and they proudly answered by describing their customers' loyalty.

They shared a story of Arkansans from across the state purposefully scheduling their doctor's appointments in Little Rock on Thursdays and Fridays— the two days Yeh Mon serves their famous ox tail.