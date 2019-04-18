HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — The Pancake Shop! A piece of Hot Springs history with lines of customers from all over the word still flocking to eat their iconic breakfast.

1. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it! The Pancake Shop’s menu hasn’t changed much in the last 70 years. The recipes are largely the same. From fresh squeezed orange juice made every morning to made from scratch pancakes and homemade sausage, the timeless recipes are still making mouths water.

2. The Pancakes Shop has been host to a number of celebrities over the years. You’ll find many of their pictures displayed on the restaurant walls. If you visit in the spring during the live race meet at Oaklawn Park, chances are you’ll run in to hall of fame trainers and jockeys. In June you could meet world class musicians as Hot Springs hosts the Hot Springs Music Festival. And during the Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival, held each October, they’ve frequently fed filmmakers from around the globe.

3. The food is so popular, the Pancake Shop has been highlighted in local and national publications from all over the world. The New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Southern Living and The Food Network are just a few of the publications who have recognized the restaurant!

KTHV

4. Weekend lines are fairly common but the wait is worth it. To help pass the time, the owners opened a unique shop right next door that has become a big hit with Pancake Shop fans. While waiting for your seat, you can head next door to The Savory Pantry, where you’ll be met with hot coffee, some great music, and samples of specialty foods from around the world while you wait.

5. The Pancake shop has unique hours. They are the same hours now as they were 70 years ago. 6am-12:45pm. The original owner wanted to have time to leave for an afternoon tea! The best advice is to get there early!

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips:

Rob: They are known for their pancakes for good reason. The banana pancakes are some of the best I’ve ever had!

Amanda: The food is amazing and I highly recommend the banana and blueberry pancakes as well as their homemade sausage! But, seriously, do not leave there without a glass of that fresh squeezed orange juice. If you can, take the time to check out all the fun pictures that detail their rich history too!