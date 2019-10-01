Here are five ways Zeteo reaches beyond the bounds of your typical coffee shop:

Zeteo serves delicious coffee concoctions fueled by local Arkansas roastery, Onyx Coffee. They are big supporters of local coffee roasters.

They don’t just give back to the central Arkansas community, they also give back globally. They’ve committed as a company to support clean water projects around the globe by partnering up with Living Water International. Two words. Nutella TOAST. In addition to great coffee, they have delicious and creative toasts for a quick snack or a light breakfast/lunch. While they serve the standard lattes and pour overs they also have fun, creative seasonal drinks. During winter months, they serve the Aztec Hot Chocolate that offers some spice with notes of cayenne pepper! Zeteo has 2 locations; one in downtown Little Rock and downtown Conway; so there’s more love to go around!

Rob and Amanda’s Pro Tips

Rob: This place is super kid friendly. It’s a great place to stop for hot chocolate before or after taking your kids to the Museum of Discovery next door.

Amanda: With such a cool interior, this place is an Instagrammable dream. Don’t forget to snap a pic of your latte art!