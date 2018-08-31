LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – A famous Food Network star is in Little Rock this week taking a look at some of the capital city’s best restaurant.

This is the first time Guy Fieri is in town shooting for the popular show Diner’s, Drive-ins and Dives. He will highlight six restaurants in two episodes this season.

We cannot confirm exactly what restaurants are going to be on the show (it’s a secret!), but Fieri’s visit has certainly sparked a lot of conversation about Little Rock’s best restaurants. He quickly tweeted Wednesday he loves Little Rock and will be back.

“Some of the places got picked. Great places we love them. There’s also a bunch of places that fly off the radar like K Hall and Sons and @ The Corner,” Greg Henderson said.

Henderson owns the food blog Rock City Eats. He want to Fieri to come back and feature some other restaurants that have been around for decades. He wrote a blog talking about his top 10 restaurants Fieri needs to visit.

“Arkansas is unfortunately like one of the last 5 states he hasn’t visited yet. But, he wants to come back and shoot some more episodes here in a year or two,” Henderson said.

On Henderson’s list include K Hall and Son’s Produce in downtown Little Rock. The market is a staple in the community.

"We've been here now over 40 years,” Owner David Hall said.

K Hall started out as just a produce market, but it is now known as a place to pick up great food.

"We started out basically cooking for ourselves and from there we started serving sandwiches, burgers and now chicken,” Hall said.

K Hall is all about family, and the homemade recipes is what keeps people coming back for more.

"Saturday we do seafood that's been a really big hit,” Hall said.

Seafood Saturday’s is so big, Henderson said the line wraps around the building. He said you are lucky if you can get in the door.

“We don’t really advertise our food or put it out there. Everything is pretty much word of mouth,” Hall said.

HB's Bar BQ is another Little Rock favorite, and one Fieri could easily have on his show. It’s been in business for over 60 years.

"I make my sauce everyday…fresh,” said Owner Bruce Slaughter.

Before it was HB’s Bar BQ, it was "The Shack" in the 1930s. Slaughter said the hickory smoked barbeque has been a hit ever since.

"It's really smoked…it's not a rotisserie with gas. It's hickory wood. It's the real deal,” he said.

Customers keep coming back for more.

"To many, many people in Little Rock, this is the definition of what barbeque is,” John Blakeney said.

Hickory smoked barbecue isn't HB Bar BQ’s only specialty. Their homemade fried pies are also a fan favorite.

"It's anywhere from the rich to the poor coming in and eating. Stephen’s incorporated comes in and eats here and Joe Shmoe off the street comes in and eats here, too,” Slaughter said.

Amongst the other restaurants on Henderson’s list include Lassis Inn, Midtown Billiard’s and Four Quarter Bar.

The show's 29th season will air starting in September. Central Arkansas restaurants will appear in episodes 3 and 4.

