How food and drinks impact your energy levels during the summer heat

The summer heat has been brutal, and before spending a lot of time in the heat, doctors recommend you eat smaller meals or snacks instead of a heavy meal.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Summer is here, and it's in full force. While it doesn't take long to lose energy and get overheated when it's as hot as it has been, doctors have said that one of the best ways we can stay safe and hydrated is by watching what we eat and drink.

"We're trying to promote healthy, active lifestyles here. Because it's hot in Arkansas this time of year," Sam Ellis with Rock Town River Outfitters said.

Most days you'll find Ellis giving kayaking tours on the Arkansas River. He knows firsthand how quickly the heat can zap away your energy.

"I've had my own bad experiences where I wish I brought more water, I wish I brought a snack," Ellis said.

Now, he makes a mental checklist of the things he needs before hitting the water.

"We like to make sure that not only our staff, but also our guests are well-fueled, healthy, and hydrated," he explained.

That's why he keeps water stocked for everyone who tours the river.

"I even bring down popsicles, and some ice cream every now and then just to cool everybody down," he added.

Ellis said frequent snacking goes a long way in keeping his energy levels up.

"We do have a lot of fruit, watermelon, cantaloupe, vegetables, anything with like a high water content that gives you the nutrients you need to be able to perform while also keeping you hydrated," he said.

Dr. Wendell Pahls recommends that too if you're spending a lot of time in the heat and of course, plenty of water or electrolyte drinks.

"Caffeine and energy drinks and any of those types of drinks, even though they're liquid, they have the tendency to dehydrate you," Dr. Pahls said.

Dr. Pahls also said the amount of food you eat can also make a difference in how you feel.

"Anything that is cool and high in moisture content and easy to digest is better than a big heavy meal that sits in your stomach," Dr. Pahls added.

He said bigger meals can make you feel a little more sluggish.

"It takes a lot of blood flow into your GI system. And that's going to take a lot of energy out of your overall system, particularly when if you're in the heat, you're a little bit dehydrated," he said.

Overall, Dr. Pahls and Ellis both explained that preparation is key.

"We're doing everything we can to keep everybody happy, healthy, and enjoying Arkansas summers," Ellis said.