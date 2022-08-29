Free Dunkin' coffee offered for teachers on Thursday

QUINCY, Mass — Dunkin' is providing a free pick-me-up to help teachers hit the ground running this school year.
On Thursday, Sept. 1, participating locations will offer a free medium hot or iced coffee for educators. A Dunkin' representative confirmed that teachers just have to ask for their free coffee, no proof or ID needed.
In addition to the nationwide one-day offer, the company is also holding a sweepstakes to reward select teachers across the U.S.
From Sept. 1 to Oct. 5, customers can submit nominations for Dunkin's "Raise A Cup to Teachers" sweepstakes. The website to send in names will go live at midnight on Thursday.
Dunkin' will then pick one grand prize-winning teacher per state to get free coffee for a year, as well as a school-wide coffee break. For the coffee break, the company will deliver $300 worth of products.
Those teachers won't be the only ones getting an extra bonus from the sweepstakes. The first 50 educators that get nominated will get 200 $1 Medium or Ice Coffee VIP cards that they can share with the rest of the school's staff.
“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Shannon Durkin, Dunkin’ field marketing manager. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”