Follow your nose to 90s nostalgia at Hardee's!

The famous fast food chain has teamed up with Kellogg's to make your childhood dreams a reality with their latest creation: Froot Loops mini doughnuts. This sweet treat is available for a limited time at Hardee's and Carl's Jr. locations nationwide beginning Wednesday, August 29.

Based on several reviews online, these mini doughnuts taste EXACTLY like the fruity cereal they're inspired by, and they come in five bright colors right out of the box.

@Hardees has these new froot loops mini donuts and they taste exactly like the cereal! Like I love these please don't take them away!! pic.twitter.com/Wu4EhV0sJu — ShinobiPika (@Shinobipika65) August 23, 2018

FYI the Froot Loop mini donuts from Hardee’s are 🔥 just so y’all know 👌🏾 — 🦄🧡 (@Sparklin_Rozay) August 23, 2018

Each box will have five doughnuts, one red, blue, green, purple and yellow loop each for just $1.99.

