Pumpkin spice lattes are all the craze as we head into Fall, but if you want to save some money you can make them at home!

Food blogger Debbie Arnold shared this amazing recipe with us so we can all enjoy a PSL at home.

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Ingredients

3 tablespoons canned pumpkin

2 tablespoons caramel or hazelnut syrup (I prefer these over vanilla.)

1/2 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup half and half

1/2 cup milk

3 ounces espresso or 1/2 cup strong pumpkin spice coffee

Instructions

In a small saucepan, stir pumpkin puree into the half and half and milk. Add the flavored syrup of your choice and the spices. Heat gently until quite warm, stirring frequently. Pour the mixture into a blender (or use an immersion blender) and pulse with the espresso until frothy. Pour into serving cup and top with whipped cream. Garnish with additional pumpkin pie spice or turbinado sugar.

