LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Kids came together for a special camp this week at Eggshells Kitchen Company in Little Rock. They turned up the heat indoors, meanwhile learning how to become more comfortable in the kitchen.

The camp, which was offered for kids ages six to 10, taught simple cooking skills like baking, mixing, measuring and checking the temperature.

“I really learned that kids will eat more and try more foods if they’re the ones to make it themselves,” teacher and Eggshells Owner Lindsey Gray said.

She said kids have been watching shows on the Food Network, HGTV and other shows, which has ignited their interest in the culinary arts. She said she enjoys teaching the younger generation how to make their own meals and not rely on frozen dinners or processed food.

“Whatever I can get them motivated to want to cook, to want to eat, to eat better food, something that is homemade. Everyone wants that,” Gray said.

One parent said her daughter could not wait to go to class.

“She was very excited apparently, she told my husband when we got here that he could leave she was ready to start cooking,” Leslie Miles said.

Throughout the week the kids will learn how to make chicken fajitas, garlic knots, pizza rolls and even a version of the tasty Olive Garden salad, Gray said.

Even though no more camps are scheduled for the rest of the year, there will be a class for kids each month during the school year.

Adults can also work on their culinary craft by attending one of several classes offered each month.

For more information or to register for the classes, click here.

© 2018 KTHV