Bend the knee for the new, limited-edition "Game of Thrones" Oreos coming out days before the final season premieres.

Nabisco confirmed Tuesday that the cookies will hit store shelves on April 8 just in time for your watch parties. The final season for the HBO hit premieres on April 14.

Each package will contain four designs: A dire wolf for House Starke, dragons for House Targaryen, a lion for House Lannister and the Night King for the White Walkers.

To help celebrate, Oreo published a recreation of the show's opening sequence with nearly 3,000 Oreo cookies mapping out Westeros. (Yes, it's as amazing as it sounds!)

Which house will you swear your allegiance to? Oreo wants to know! Use the #GameofCookies or #FortheThrone for a chance to win free sweets.