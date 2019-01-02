Everyone knows that the Super Bowl is exciting for three reasons: The competition, the commercials and the food. So, our crew has assembled some of our favorite Super Bowl bites.

Grab some friends, turn it to channel 11 and enjoy!





Super Bowl Salsa

Ingredients:

1/2 bunch of cilantro

3 cloves of garlic

2 jalapenos

1 tsp. apple cider vinegar

2 cans stewed tomatoes

1 tsp water

Salt and pepper to taste

Lime juice to taste

Recipe:

Blend together cilantro, garlic, jalapenos and apple cider vinegar. Taste for heat and adjust accordingly. Then, add tomatoes, water, salt, pepper and lime juice.

Hot Spinach Dip

by Jessica Richey

Ingredients:

2 blocks cream cheese

2 cans Rotel, drained well

1 block frozen chopped spinach, drained well

1 package shredded pepper jack cheese

1 package finely shredded mozzarella cheese

Recipe:

In microwave, heat cream cheese and Rotel until cream cheese is smooth and well blended. Add spinach and stir with a fork, being sure to mix well until there are no lumps. Mix in an entire bag of shredded pepper jack cheese. Pour mixture in a 2-quart baking dish that has been sprayed with non-stick spray. Top with shredded mozzarella. Cover and bake on 350 until warm and bubbly.

Homemade Barbecue Meat Balls with Red Sauce

BBQ Meatballs

by Jessica Richey

Ingredients:

1 large package Italian style frozen meatballs

1 large bottle KC Masterpiece Original Recipe BBQ sauce

1 cup brown sugar

1/4 honey

1/3 cup orange juice

Recipe:

In a large crockpot, fill with frozen meatballs until about ¾ full. Add rest of ingredients and stir well. Cook on either high or low until meatballs are heated through.

Healthy Queso Fundido

by Shayla Teater

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon canola oil

3/4 cup diced red onion

1 garlic clove minced

1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/4 cup unsalted chicken stock

1 (10-ounce) package frozen butternut squash puree (or winter squash puree), thawed

1 tablespoon minced chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, plus 2 teaspoons adobo sauce

3 ounces shredded Oaxaca cheese (about 3/4 cup), divided

3 ounces shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese (about 3/4 cup), divided

1/3 cup very thinly sliced radishes

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

3 tablespoons sliced green onions

1 thinly sliced jalapeño

blue corn tortilla chips for serving

Celery and carrot sticks for serving

Recipe:

Heat oil in a medium cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Add red onion; cook 5 minutes or until softened. Preheat broiler to high while that cooks Add garlic, cook for one minute. Add flour; cook 2 minutes, stirring constantly. Add stock, squash, chipotle, and adobo sauce; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; add 2 ounces Oaxaca cheese and 2 ounces cheddar cheese; cook 2 minutes or until smooth, stirring until cheese melts. Sprinkle remaining cheeses over top. Broil 2 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and lightly browned. Top with radishes, cilantro, green onions, and jalapeño. Serve with chips and celery and carrot sticks.

Greek 9 Layer Dip

by Shayla Teater

Ingredients:

1 3/4 cup Greek plain yogurt (I use non-fat)

1 clove minced garlic

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1 teaspoon dried basil

Salt and pepper

1 cup and 1/4 hummus ( I used garlic flavored)

1 chopped cucumber

1 large fresh tomato, diced

2/3 cup pitted and chopped kalamata olives

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1/2 cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes

3 scallions, chopped

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

12 oz jar or can of artichoke hearts, drained and roughly chopped

Recipe:

In a bowl, Mix the yogurt, sundried tomatoes, salt and pepper, garlic salt, basil, and garlic. In a pie pan start your layers. Layer yogurt mix spreading with a spatula. Next spread the hummus over that. Then top with cucumber, tomato, artichoke hearts, feta, olives, parsley and scallions.

Hot Corn Dip

Ingredients:

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack

2 tbs chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, diced small

1 small can (4oz) diced green chilies, undrained

1/2 cup Mayo

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1 11oz can of corn, drained

1 small tomato

2 tbs cilantro, chopped

2 tbs green onions, sliced thin

Recipe:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix the cheeses, chipotle and green peppers, mayo, garlic powder and corn together. Pour into an oven safe dish. Bake 20 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly Top with diced tomatoes, green onions, and cilantro. Serve immediately with tortilla chips.

Wonton Tacos

Ingredients:

8 wonton wrappers (stocked near the refrigerated tofu)

4 oz. cooked and shredded skinless chicken breast

2 tbsp. BBQ sauce with about 45 calories per 2 tbsp. serving

3/4 cup bagged coleslaw mix

2 tbsp. light sesame ginger dressing

2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

Recipe:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray the inside and outside of a baking pan with nonstick spray. Evenly drape wonton wrappers over the sides, forming triangle-shaped "shells." (Use two pans, if needed, to keep wontons from overlapping.) Bake until just crispy enough to hold their shape, about 4 minutes. In a medium bowl, coat chicken with BBQ sauce. In a microwave-safe bowl, mix coleslaw mix, dressing, and cilantro. Microwave for 45 seconds, or until slightly softened. Remove wonton shells, and evenly fill with BBQ chicken and coleslaw mixture. Gently lay them inside the baking pan(s). Spray with nonstick spray. Bake until warm and crisp, about 5 minutes.

Fried Ravioli

Ingredients:

1 (14-ounce) jar marinara sauce

1 (9-ounce) box cheese ravioli, store-bought or meat ravioli

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 cups Italian-style bread crumbs

1 cup buttermilk

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

Recipe:

Dip ravioli in buttermilk. Add olive oil to breadcrumbs, then press the ravioli into it. Put breaded ravioli into heated airfryer on baking paper and cook at 200°F for about 5 minutes. Serve warm with marinara sauce for dipping.

