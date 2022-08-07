This Little Rock family is selling out of their pink pineapples

K Hall & Sons Produce is a family business based in Little Rock known for their unique selection of produce.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Pink pineapple is flying off the shelves at one Little Rock business.

K Hall & Sons Produce is selling out of pink pineapples more quickly than ever since photos of the fruit went viral on its Facebook page.

Owner David Hall said they’re from Costa Rica, and Del Monte developed them for 15 years.

According to Hall, 25 cases of pineapples sold out in just 45 minutes on Friday morning.

“Traditionally you see just yellow pineapple, and this is something totally different and they’re good, so everybody wants to get on board and be one of the first ones to try it,” Hall said.

You can still get some pink pineapple Saturday morning, but Hall advises customers to get there when they open at 8 a.m., because they’re selling fast!