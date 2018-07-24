LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Restaurants through Little Rock are pouring out deals this Tuesday to help celebrate National Tequila Day, which also landed on Taco Tuesday.

From dollar-off tacos to endless drink specials, Mexican restaurants in Little Rock have your cravings covered.

Baja Grill

The restaurant is offering $1 off tacos all day long and is located at 5923 Kavanaugh Blvd.

Cantina Cinco de Mayo

$14.99 margarita pitchers and $3.99 32 oz. draft beer. They are also offering 10 percent off if you like their Facebook post. Located at 521 Center St.

Cantina Laredo

They're offering $15 flights of any three of their select tequilas: Añejo, Reposado, Joven Tequilas or Mezcals.

Chuy's

Several deals here! The chain is offering $1 floaters, $1 off their Perfect Margarita, made with Patrón Tequila Silver and Patrón Citrónge Orange. They're also offering a free fully-loaded nacho car from 4 to 7 p.m. and happy hour prices on house margaritas, domestic beer and wine. The restaurant is located at 16001 Chenal Parkway. Check out their Facebook event here.

© 2018 KTHV