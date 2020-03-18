LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday announced new large events and mass gathering guidelines surrounding the coronavirus, COVID-19.

The federal agency said it recommends for the next eight weeks organizers should cancel or postpone in-person events that involve 50 people or more throughout the United States. That includes conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, etc.

RELATED: Arkansas restaurants find new ways to operate during COVID-19 outbreak

Restaurants in Arkansas haven’t been mandated to stop allowing guests to dine in as a result of COVID-19; however, many restaurants aren’t operating as normal in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. urged all restaurants in the city to transition to take out and delivery options in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus.

While many of people are homebound, you can still take advantage of Little Rock’s dining scene while practicing social distancing.

Local restaurants and bars like The Root Cafe, Whole Hog Cafe, Dugan's Pub and Fassler Hall are open for carry out, curbside pickup or delivery services.

Visit the link below to see a list of local restaurants that have closed dining rooms and are open for carry out, curbside pickup or delivery services. Now more than ever, our local restaurants need your support.

What's Open in Little Rock Many of Little Rock's restaurants and attractions are still open and serving guests their own unique brand of Southern Hospitality.

As of Wednesday, 30 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Arkansas with almost 400 people being monitored by the health department.

RELATED: Real-time updates: 30 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, nearly 400 monitored

RELATED: Food trucks begin delivering, offering bulk items while facing less foot traffic amid coronavirus

RELATED: Social Distancing: The importance of the '6 feet rule'

RELATED: Uber Eats waives delivery fees as novel coronavirus forces some restaurants to shutter their dine-in options