LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If you don't feel like cooking this year, or you burn the turkey, the good news is some restaurants in Little Rock will be open for Thanksgiving Day.

At the Capital Hotel in downtown Little Rock, Thanksgiving preps are underway.

"A reservation on Thanksgiving, especially if you have a small family, it's so much easier than cooking," Haley Shelton said.

Haley Shelton, manager of the Capital Bar and Grill, said dozens of families have reservations for the holiday.

"Our buffet is sold out and our dining room at One Eleven is sold out," she said.

But she said there will still be plenty of turkey to go around if you decide to drop in the last minute.

"The Capital Bar and Grill has some limited seating left, the best times to come are going to be right when we open at 11 or after the dinner crow from 7-8 p.m.," Shelton said.

Michael Brown, manager of Pizza D's, said the bar will be open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. The kitchen will be closed, but there will be a free potluck.

"We have a turkey coming, beans, mashed potatoes, a good plethora of dishes," Brown said. "If you have food to donate, or you have leftover food, we ask you to bring it."

Brown says he wants to give people that maybe don't have much, a place to go on Thanksgiving.

"We'll be trying our best to share the food with those as well," Brown said.

Brown said making sure people have a safe place to be on Thanksgiving is a priority for him.

"We just won dive bar of the year, and we're a spot that kind of takes in all types. And after all the requests, it became evident we should stay open," Brown said.

Other open bars and restaurants in Little Rock include:

Pizzeria

Flying Saucer

Atlas Bar

YaYa's Euro Bistro

Arthur's Prime Steakhouse