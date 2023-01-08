First-ever Lunchables with fresh fruit now available in Little Rock

Lunchables will be hitting the produce aisle in Little Rock for the first time ever with new fresh fruit offerings in select packs— just in time for back to school!

Lunchables announced that they teamed up with Fresh Del Monte to help deliver delicious and convenient better-for-you options to kids.

Starting this month, Lunchables with fruit can be found in select grocery retailers, including Little Rock.

Families can now purchase these healthy alternatives to the beloved lunch packs, with new pairings such as ham and cheddar with apples or pineapple, and turkey and cheddar with grapes or clementines.

Additionally, Lunchables announced its entrance into schools with two products that meet National School Lunch Program guidelines earlier this year.