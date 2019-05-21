According to the Fayetteville Flyer, a marijuana themed restaurant is on its way to the Natural State. Cheba Hut is looking for locations in Little Rock and two locations in Fayetteville.

The sandwich shop specializes in submarine sandwiches named after marijuana strands including, "White Widow," "munchies," "The Kind," and "G-13" to name a few.

Cheba Hut started in Tempe, Arizona in 1998 and is now based in Colorado. In recent years the restaurant has grown rapidly with locations now in Arizona, Colorado, California, New Mexico, and Oregon.

The company is partnering with franchisees Hunter and Darcy Fletcher of Conway to operate their Arkansas restaurants.

Final lease agreements for the Little Rock location is underway. They are still looking for locations in Fayetteville, as they would like to be located near the University of Arkansas but will consider other locations.

Cheba Hut in Little Rock could be open as early as this year, and one of the Fayetteville locations expected to open sometime in 2020.