McAlister's Deli is hooking customers up with free tea again this summer for its 15th annual Free Tea Day Thursday, July 20.

INDIANAPOLIS — McAlister's Deli is hooking customers up with free tea again this summer.

The restaurant is celebrating its 15th annual Free Tea Day on Thursday, July 20, by offering tea fanatics a free 32 oz. cup of tea.

The teas available include; sweet, unsweet, lemonade/tea, half sweet/half unsweet, tea with one flavor shot or the new limited-time flavor, PassionBerry.

Customers are limited to one tea per person in-store and four teas per order on the deli's website or app.

McAlister’s Deli orders will still be subject to delivery and convenience fees and the free offer excludes third-party delivery orders.