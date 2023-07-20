x
Food

McAlister’s Deli is giving away free tea

McAlister's Deli is hooking customers up with free tea again this summer for its 15th annual Free Tea Day Thursday, July 20.
Credit: McAlister's Deli
McAlister's Deli Sweet Tea.

INDIANAPOLIS — McAlister's Deli is hooking customers up with free tea again this summer.

The restaurant is celebrating its 15th annual Free Tea Day on Thursday, July 20, by offering tea fanatics a free 32 oz. cup of tea.

The teas available include; sweet, unsweet, lemonade/tea, half sweet/half unsweet, tea with one flavor shot or the new limited-time flavor, PassionBerry.

Customers are limited to one tea per person in-store and four teas per order on the deli's website or app.

McAlister’s Deli orders will still be subject to delivery and convenience fees and the free offer excludes third-party delivery orders. 

The deal will only be available on July 20, 2023.

