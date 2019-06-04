The McDonald's late-night menu is expected to get cut back at the end of April.

Noting the cut back as a simplification for what they serve after midnight, the company said in statement that the move comes so customers can get "the most popular favorites as fast as possible."

Those available items will include:

Big Mac®

100% fresh beef Quarter Pounder®* burgers**

Chicken McNuggets®

All Day Breakfast

World Famous Fries® and all other sides

Sweets & Treats

Happy Meal®

McCafé® and beverages

According to USA Today, items like Artisan Grill Chicken Sandwiches, Buttermilk Crispy Chicken Sandwiches, Fillet-O-Fish, Premium salads, and Buttermilk Crispy Tenders are not included in the new late night menu.

While those items are not on the new late-night menu, the company says they will still be available before midnight.

The menu change will start on April 30.

