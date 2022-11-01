Are you flying somewhere Thursday? You could win a free Subway footlong

In honor of National Sandwich Day, the fast food chain is giving away 10,000 Subway Series footlong subs to people sitting in middle seats while flying somewhere.

INDIANAPOLIS — Subway is giving free food to a select group of "unlucky" people sandwiched between others on National Sandwich Day.

The fast food chain is giving away 10,000 Subway Series footlong subs to people who are flying somewhere on Thursday, Nov. 3 and sitting in the middle seat.

For a chance to win, people can click on this link and upload a photo of themselves flying in the middle seat. Submissions are open from midnight on Nov. 3 to 11:59 p.m. ET on Nov. 4.

The winners will receive an electronic gift card that can be used to purchase a Subway Series footlong sub.

"We have all experienced a ride in the sandwich seat, so offering free, mouthwatering Subway Series footlongs is the perfect way to celebrate sandwiches, and our new menu and provide a little relief to sandwich-seat air travelers," said Carrie Walsh, global chief marketing officer at Subway, in a news release.

And if you aren't traveling on National Sandwich Day, Subway is offering a "FLBOGO" — footlong buy one get one — deal on Subway's website or mobile app for a limited time.

Click here to find the nearest Subway location.