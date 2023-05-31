Celebrate National Donut Day with a free treat at Dunkin' Donuts

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's almost National Donut Day, and Dunkin' Donuts locations across America will be giving out free donuts to celebrate.
On Friday, June 2, Dunkin’ visitors can enjoy a free classic donut of their choice with the purchase of any beverage.
“Friends don’t let friends miss out on free donuts,” said Jill McVicar Nelson, Chief Marketing Officer, Dunkin’. “This June, we’re rallying donut fans nationwide to end donut FOMO for good. So gather your friends, grab your favorite donut on us, and indulge in the sweet delight of National Donut Day!”
Donut fans should set their alarms so they don't miss out on this sweet treat.