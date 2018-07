LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The Department of Arkansas Heritage created an app that will tell you the closest Arkansas Food Hall of Fame restaurant to you and give you photos and background about the member restaurants.

Events and festivals involving food can be found on the app, as well. Alongside the benefits to finding and trying the restaurants, there is also a deep-dive into the history of the restaurants.

