Chipotle coming soon to North Little Rock

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, December 21, Chipotle Mexican Grill will open a new location in North Little Rock at 3929 McCain Blvd, 72116.

This will be the first location in the city to feature a "Chipotlane", a drive-thru pickup lane for customers to get their online orders.

The restaurant will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. - 10 p.m., and the first five people in line on opening day will receive free Chipotle Goods merchandise.

Customers who sign up for Chipotle Rewards will receive free chips and guacamole after their first purchase.