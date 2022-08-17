Papa Johns announces new pizza bowls that are just toppings

It's not a salad, it's a pizza bowl, according to Papa John's.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Papa Johns is offering a new take on pizza, without the crust.

The new Papa Bowls are all toppings, with three different varieties. Customers can choose between Garden Veggie, Chicken Alfredo, and Italian Meats Trio.

According to CNN, the bowls are available to the company's loyalty members this week and will roll out nationally Monday, Aug. 22. They will cost $7.99.

Papa Johns allegedly wants to eliminate the "veto vote" with this move. Targeting families who won't visit the chain because of a lack of options. The bowl is a new alternative for those who don't want pizza, according to CNN.

Papa Bowls were reportedly slated to release about six months ago, but the company was unable to get the necessary packaging, which delayed the release. Other than that, the company already has everything needed for the bowls- ingredients-wise.

