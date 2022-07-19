Petit & Keet celebrates 5th anniversary

Local restaurant, Petit & Keet, will celebrate their fifth anniversary with a special five-course meal, wine flights, and more.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Local Little Rock restaurant, Petit & Keet will be celebrating its fifth anniversary this week, from Wednesday, July 20th through Saturday, July 23rd.

The three-day celebration will feature a five-course menu, hand-selected wine flights, and specialty cocktails to commemorate the special occasion.

"It all started when two friends shared a great bottle of wine,” reminisced Jim Keet about the evening he shared with long-time friend, Louis Petit, which marked the beginning of local restaurant, Petit & Keet.

Shortly after that fateful meeting, their vision for the restaurant began to form and they began putting together their outstanding staff.

"The staff [...] has earned us recognition locally, regionally, and nationally as a unique, outstanding restaurant and bar with a great wine program. I am so proud of our amazing staff. They are the best in class," Keet said.

The restaurant has collected several awards over the past five years, including Best New and Overall Restaurant, Best Wine List, Best Cocktails, Best Desserts, Best Fine Dining, Most Fun, and more.

In addition, the restaurant is recognized nationally and named one of Wine Enthusiast Magazine's "America's Best 100 Wine Restaurants."