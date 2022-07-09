Cup Noodles announces the return of its Pumpkin Spice Flavor ramen

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Nissin Foods , the inventor of Cup Noodles, has announced the return of its limited-edition Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice flavor.

Unlike the original Cup Noodles, this fall-inspired creation is saucy, not soup-based. Made with a special pumpkin seasoning that's a blend of sweet, savory and spiced, these noodles are ready with just a splash of water and four minutes in the microwave.