Cup Noodles announces the return of its Pumpkin Spice Flavor ramen

Pumpkin spice season is upon us, and so is the return of Nissin Foods' Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice Flavor.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Nissin Foods, the inventor of Cup Noodles, has announced the return of its limited-edition Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice flavor.

Unlike the original Cup Noodles, this fall-inspired creation is saucy, not soup-based. Made with a special pumpkin seasoning that's a blend of sweet, savory and spiced, these noodles are ready with just a splash of water and four minutes in the microwave. 

Cup Noodles Pumpkin Spice returns to shelves for a limited time this fall at select retailers nationwide.

